Lions club in Offaly launches arts centre fundraiser

The new Tullamore Community Arts Centre will be the setting for the launch of a major fundraising event by Tullamore Lions Club this Friday, October 28, from 11am to 12 noon.

The Lions Club will be revealing details of an upcoming concert, a raffle and an art auction, with all proceeds going towards the new Tullamore Arts Centre.

The fundraising concert, featuring the world-renowned Dublin Male Welsh Voice Choir, takes place in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 7pm on Sunday, November 27, next. Joining the Choir on the night for a special guest performance will be the newly-formed Tullamore Stage School Ladies Choir, under the direction of Regina McCarthy.

A fundraising raffle, with a first prize of €1,000 in cash, will take place at the Dublin Male Welsh Voice Choir Concert, and the Lions Club will also be revealing details this Friday of a fundraising Art Auction, featuring art work from local artists, which will also form part of their trio of fundraising events for the new Arts Centre in the town.

Tickets for the fundraising concert on Sunday, November 27 next, are priced at €20 each and will be availabe to purchase from the Tullamore Lions Club website and from a number of local retail outlets.

Full details of the fundraising drive being organised by Tullamore Lions Club for the new Arts Centre will be revealed at Friday morning's novel event in the new Tullamore Arts Centre building on High Street, so make sure to go along and show your support for what will be a fantastic new facility for the town of Tullamore and for the county.