Local artist to exhibit in Tullamore

Ann Mithcell's art exhibition takes place in the Split Space Artjoint in Tullamore on November 3
OFFALY based artist Ann Mitchell is to hold an exhibition of her art at Split Space Artjoint in Tullamore on November 3 with an opening evening at 6.30pm.
'The Divine Feminine', as the exhibition is called is ''a collection of art representing the wisdom and the danger the Goddess energy these beautiful creatures possess,'' said Ann.
Ann has exhibited in numerous galleries since discovering art in her retirement.
To date she has exhibited in Chimera Gallery, Mullingar, Luan Gallery, Athlone and The TileHouse Gallery Donegal.
Future exhibitions will include the Renzno Gallery in Galway, Art in Mind in Galway and Portumna Castle Gallery.
