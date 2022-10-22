Offaly's Mattie celebrates 95th birthday

Mattie Guinan from Clara recently celebrated his 95th birthday
POPULAR Clara man Matthew 'Mattie' Guinan celebrated his 95th birthday last week.
Mattie has lived over 92.of those years in Clara where he is well known and loved by all in the community.
Mattie is pictured above celebrating his birthday in style in Jel's Kitchen Cafe in Clara.
Jel and her staff kindly made Mattie a cake to mark the special occasion.
