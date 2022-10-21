Political training session in Offaly to get women up and running

THE campaign to get more women involved in politics and elected to Offaly County Council continues on Wednesday evening (October 26) with a training event in Tullamore.

Of Offaly's 19 councillors, just one is a woman, meaning the county has the lowest representation from that gender in the country.

A State-funded organisation, Women for Election, is attempting to change that and will host an Introduction to Irish Politics training session in the Offaly County Council offices (7-9pm) on Wednesday.

The 'master class' from veteran political and strategy consultant Pat Montague will seek to give a better understanding of Irish politics and will address topics such as the difference between the Dail and the Seanad and how the local council is run.

This session will cover the functions of the Dail and the Seanad, the development of parliamentary committees, how legislation is passed and the role each house of the Oireachtas plays in the different stages legislation goes through.

Women for Election also say the session will demystify and break down the Irish political system and structures, so people can be informed if they make the decision to run for political life or when they take a seat.

The in-person training session - register on https://www.womenforelection.ie/inform-introduction-to-irish-politics-in-person/ - follows an online session last Wednesday evening and the formal launch of the campaign last Tuesday.

Numerous women, including the sole current female elected member of Offaly County Council, Cllr Clare Claffey, and the other woman elected to the council in 2019, Senator Pippa Hackett (who subsequently vacated her seat and is now a Minister of State), were in attendance at the launch.

In the 2019 local elections in Offaly, there were 36 candidates but only eight of those were women.

There were 12 candidates in the Tullamore Electoral Area, including two women.

In the Birr Electoral Area, four of the 14 candidates were women and Cllr Claffey, a Social Democrats representative from Banagher was elected in what was her first ever such contest.

There were 10 candidates in the Edenderry Electoral Area, and Senator Hackett was one of just two women on the ballot paper.

A Geashill-based farmer, she won a council seat for the Green Party and when she was elected to the Seanad in 2020, her husband Mark was co-opted to the vacancy on the local authority.

The CEO of Women for Election, Caitriona Gleeson said the launch night showed there is a “huge need and want to see more women at the decision-making table”.

“Not just in Offaly but across the table. It was heartwarming to see such support in the room for our project with Offaly County Council. I am extremely excited to see what we can achieve working together.”

In a Women for Election campaign video, Senator Hackett, who sits at the cabinet as a 'super junior', said: “I think anyone who is elected is certainly honoured to be elected and it is a very privileged position to have.”

Cllr Claffey also attended the launch and like Senator Hackett, took part in panel discussions in front of the audience at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Cllr Claffey summed up her involvement: “My real goal here in the county is to help people.”

Tullamore woman Molly Buckley was also present. She was previously elected to Offaly County Council and also ran for the Dail.

She said: “I think it is so important to have women involved at every level.” Ms Buckley added: “There needs to be more women in politics because women have a particular approach to issues and see a different angle to men.”

That second remark from the former councillor was echoed by another woman, Ekaterina Koneva from Immigrants Training and Advice Services: “We have a different view and opinions on particular situations and we can give different ideas.”

Jamila Mokrani, Offaly Comhairle na nOg, a youth forum, also commented: “Politics doesn't just affect people from the age of 18 and up and it does not only affect the people that are in parliament, it affects everybody.”

A number of male local politicians supported the Women for Election campaign. Three Fianna Fail members of the council from the Tullamore Municipal District, Cllrs Frank Moran (Offaly Cathaoirleach), Tony McCormack and Declan Harvey were present.

Cllr John Leahy, an Independent member from Kilcormac said: “The women that are involved in politics would say it's very positive.”

The formal launch of the campaign was by Minister of State at the Department of Housing and Local Government, the Fine Gael TD from Westmeath, Peter Burke.

Minister Burke's department funds the initiative and it is part of a drive to increase gender balance and diversity.

“Offaly County Council currently have 19 members. That only one of these is female is a stark statistic. Unfortunately, local government has a long way to go before we have balanced representation in our council chambers,” said Minister Burke.

“I wish to commend Offaly County Council and Women for Election on this worthy initiative, which consists of a series of workshops, both online and in-person and I would strongly encourage women living in Offaly who are active in their community, or indeed women who are interested in expanding their knowledge of the political realm, to sign up for the courses on offer, and to make the most of this wonderful opportunity.”

He said funding the equality drive will continue: “This targeted funding, as well as new policy measures such as maternity leave for councillors, will make the role of councillor more accessible for women and will mean that our council chambers become more reflective of the societies that they serve.”

The local campaign will continue with an INSPIRE Campaign School event in the Sacred Heart School, Tullamore on November 12, aimed at any woman who is interested in getting involved with politics or has already started her political career. The emphasis will be on three Cs – confidence, communication and campaigns.

The council is sponsoring 10 places on the programme for women from Offaly. Otherwise there is a fee which ranges from the full rate of €120 to a concessionary charge of €80. There is also a bursary available covering the full cost.

Another programme, EQUIP School Campaign, will be delivered over three days in December, January and February, with the first session on December 3. Participation will cost €350, but members of political parties are advised to ask their parties for support.