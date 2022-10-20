Offaly cul-de-sac residents 'consulted' about entrance to 41 new houses

OFFALY County Council officials insisted this week that residents of a Tullamore cul-de-sac were consulted about the plan to build 41 additional houses at the end of their road.

Cllr Sean O'Brien said there is already “mayhem” in Arden View in the vicinity of the affected area and it will only get worse when the 41 houses at Kearney's Field are occupied.

“It's going to cause mayhem, absolute mayhem,” said Cllr O'Brien.

Speaking at a meeting of the County Council, John Cunningham, an official with the housing section, said he could understand how people were “getting nervous” in the area as construction of the project comes to a close.

He said there had been “extensive consultation” when the scheme was going through the planning process, including sessions for councillors and the public at Tullamore Library.

“The issues the councillor raises did come up and were answered as best we could at the time,” said Mr Cunningham.

“Like any scheme it will be kept under review and any issues with traffic, we will keep an eye on it.”

However, he added: “For the moment... the entrance/exit is through that part that's beside the bungalows there.”

Cllr O'Brien welcomed the new houses but said the access and exit arrangement would have to be reviewed. “We have to look seriously at that,” remarked the Independent councillor.

The original planning documents and drawings clearly stated and indicated that access was going to be by the existing cul-de-sac, which is just off the main road through Arden View.

The Kearney's Field site lies between Arden View and Arden Heights and behind the former Consolation nursing home on the Arden Road.

The 41-unit scheme is being developed by an approved housing body, Oaklee, for people on the council waiting list.

Two residents of a house in Arden View, writing on behalf of concerned residents, made a submission to the council in 2019 before the project got the go-ahead.

They said that extra traffic would be generated on the cul-de-sac road, with potentially up to 82 cars, two per house. According to the council's planning report, they made the point that the street already “suffers from traffic congestion from the local schools and GAA matches”.

In response, the council said the cul-de-sac status of the road would remain, “as only traffic from the proposed development will be using this road for access and egress”.



A 1.8 metre high wall will be built around the new housing estate.

Residents of Arden View and Arden Heights were invited to a public consultation session on November 5, 2018 in the town library.

In reference to the access road, the design report for the scheme said “The interface between Arden View and the proposed development is designed to allow for permeability and connection to the existing open space.”