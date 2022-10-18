Search

18 Oct 2022

Serious crisis in medical card system in Tullamore claims councillor

SEAN

Cllr Sean O'Brien outside the HSE area office in Tullamore

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

18 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THERE is a serious crisis with the medical card system in Tullamore and surrounding areas local Independent  Councillor, Sean O' Brien has claimed.

"The situation for any person seeking a Medical Card in Tullamore or surrounding areas can only be described as a serious crisis.  I am trying to assist a person get access to a Medical Card as they urgently need it.  I contacted seven Surgeries in Tullamore last week and I was informed that none of them could take on any new patients seeking a Medical Card.  Worse still they informed me that there is already a waiting list of people who have already contacted them and it will be some time before they can take on any new patients. 

“This is nothing short of a serious crisis and a serious blow to many people who become ill and urgently require medical care.  Unless they have the required financial resources or private medical policies what can they do," outlined Cllr O ' Brien

"The association of GP's met in Dublin last week and outlined the difficulties facing GP's in Ireland.  There are not enough new GP's coming into the system and the Government must do something urgently to resolve this issue.  The Government has made several decisions recently to grant additional groups access to free GP care but they did not provide the necessary resources to back up those decisions.  There  is a need to provide extra Surgery Nurses who can assist the GP in their work," continued Cllr O' Brien,

"Many young Doctors have to work in difficult conditions in Hospitals as part of their training and work very long hours.  We spend a lot of money training these young Doctors but unfortunately many leave Ireland when they are qualified because of the attractions of better pay and conditions abroad.  The Government needs to help young Doctors when they are setting up a practice as it is difficult for a young Doctor to find the resources to buy a home in a new location and then to also find the money to fit out a practice.  Urgent action is required as our people cannot get access to medical care and this is simply not acceptable," concluded Cllr O' Brien.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media