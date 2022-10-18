Offaly geography students enjoy survey on Clare's Fanore beach

THE Tullamore College Leaving Cert Geography class of 2023 visited Fanore Beach in the Burren, Co. Clare last Wednesday to complete their field study as part of the Leaving Cert course.

The field study accounts for 20% of the marks allocated in the final examination. This year the students are studying the role played by the geomorphic processes of coastal transportation and deposition on the formation of the beach at Fanore, Co. Clare.

The students had an early start as the bus departed the school at 8am. The last leg of their journey allowed them the opportunity to see another aspect of physical geography that they have studied as part of the course; the fabulous karst landscape of the Burren.

They saw a number of erratics lying on the limestone pavement which helped them to see how the landscape has been influenced by glaciation and weathering.

As they passed by Black Head Lighthouse, the scenery was beautiful, and the clear morning ensured they could look across Galway Bay and see Galway City in the distance.

On arrival at Fanore Beach, they carried out a number of activities to gather their results. Students studied the nature and frequency of waves during low tide and their effects on the coastal processes of transportation and deposition.

They also noted the variety of materials on the beach through the use of quadrats which provided a random sampling and calipers to help categorise these materials according to their size and shape.

They also carried out a beach profile to measure the slope of the beach. This helped provide them with evidence of the beach features which have formed there.

Once they had all their results gathered, they got their group photo to store in the memory bank for years to come. No trip to the beach could be complete without a well-earned treat at Supermacs on the way home.

While grumbling about the October weather was a surprise to some, the Leaving Cert Geography class of 2023 thoroughly enjoyed their trip. They begin the write up of their study in the coming months.