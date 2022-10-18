Offaly parkrun wins Vhi Instagram photo competition

LAST August, Vhi, as proud partners of parkrun in Ireland, launched the “More Than Running” campaign, highlighting the various health benefits that participating in parkrun can bring to all its participants. As part of the launch, they ran an Instagram competition for the best photo from the parkruns around the Country.

Mountlucas Parkrun were the national winners of this competition, and they were presented with a box of goodies from the Vhi.

Also, last Saturday morning, Martin Lawlor celebrated his 50th parkrun, supported on the day by his family and friends.

Mountlucas Parkrun also welcomed a large group of participants from Gracefield GAA who had participated in a “Couch to 5K” as part of their Healthy Club Project.

Last Saturday was the culmination of their training and they braved the elements and finished the 5k with smiles on their faces.

Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30am on Saturday mornings to see what it is all about.

See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details