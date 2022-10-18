Search

18 Oct 2022

Call for issues affecting young people in Offaly to be addressed

SHS

Students from the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore who attended the AGM of Comhairle na nOg

Reporter:

Ger Scully

18 Oct 2022 1:17 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

YOUNG people in Offaly are to be asked their opinions on what youth issues needed to the addressed in the county.

The decision was taken at the Annual General Meeting of the Offaly youth council held last Tuesday week, October 11 in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Comhairle na nÓg are child and youth councils in the country’s 31 local authorities. They are designed to enable young people to make their views known on services, policies and issues that affect them in their local area. Every year an Annual General Meeting is held for the young people of Offaly to come together and discuss issues important to them.

A total of 101 young people, representing 11 secondary schools and Tullamore Community Training Centre (TCTC), attended the half-day meeting, which was officially opened by Cllr. Tony McCormack of Offaly County Council followed by an address from Offaly County Council Director of Services Sharon Kennedy.

Cllr. Clare Claffey also addressed the group. Comhairle Executive members made a fantastic contribution and informed the delegation of the hard work and success of Offaly Comhairle na nÓg in 2022.

The balance of work and fun was evident on the day. The most important part of the AGM is for young people to have an opportunity to give their opinions, experiences and suggestions around issues that affect the youth of Offaly.

This year it was decided, with the advice of the Comhairle members, to include the question “What issues, affecting young people in Offaly, do you think need to be addressed?”. The answers will be analysed and feature in theAGM report, to be shared with all schools and youth organisations in the county. This report will also be presented to Offaly County Council.

For more information, please contact Offaly Comhairle na nÓg at: comhairleoffaly@offalyldc.ie

Local News

