Construction Safety Week launched in Offaly

The Construction Industry Federation launched Construction Safety Week on Monday last and is urging Offaly-based companies to refocus on traditional, ‘nuts and bolts’ safety procedures, with Covid measures now firmly established.

Some 794 injuries were reported across construction last year, an increase of 4.3% on 2020, according to the latest Health and Safety Authority figures.

Dermot Carey, Director of Safety and Training at the Construction Industry Federation said: “The next two weeks will see construction companies across Ireland highlight best practise in on-site safety with their workers. Last year saw a slight increase in workplace accidents, which could be due to the important shift to Covid safety during the pandemic and an increased improvement in incident reporting. This year, we are underlining the need to double down on basic health and safety, to prevent accidents from occurring.

Construction Safety Week is a national awareness campaign aimed at promoting positive safety and health among Ireland’s 159,000 construction workers, clients and related industries. Construction companies will hold ‘toolbox talk’ training events across the country to educate staff about workplace safety and highlight safety awareness initiatives under #CIFSafety22.

The top three causes of construction-related accidents from 2017 – 2021 were: slips, trips and falls (702 incidents), lifting & carrying (560 incidents), and falling from height (519 incidents).

Construction Safety Week 2022 will focus on five themes: safe access and egress, safe working at height, safe control of hazardous energies, safety by example and safe use of mobile equipment, with activities taking place from October 17th to October 28th 2022.

Dermot Carey said: “Working at height continues to be the greatest causal factor for fatalities and serious injury in construction, predominantly from relatively low heights, 2-3 metres above ground level.

“Roof work is high-risk with falls from or through roofs one of the most common causes of workplace death and serious injury. All work at height must be adequately planned, risk assessed and organised to avoid, or reduce risks.”

Construction Industry Federation President, Frank Kelly said: “Since the launch of Construction Safety Week in 2016, the Construction Industry Federation and its members have worked tirelessly to reinforce robust safety cultures within their organisations. I would encourage all construction companies across Offaly to take advantage of the extended Construction Safety Week period and to get involved with some of the excellent initiatives taking place over the course of the campaign. As the focus begins to move away from the Covid-19 pandemic, now is an ideal time to re-double our efforts in the traditional safety space.

Director of Safety and Training, Dermot Carey said: “The health and safety of every worker on-site is of paramount importance. Construction Safety Week is a chance for the construction sector in Offaly to work together to keep safety front and centre in our industry. It is an opportunity for employers and workers to collaboratively refocus on workers’ safety and well-being and to reaffirm commitments to plan and work safely. We are encouraging everyone in the industry, and support sectors, to get involved and think safety.

To find out more visit: https://cif.ie/safety-week/