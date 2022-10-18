New book recalls a bygone era living in Clara

A former Offaly footballer has written a new book about his childhood growing up in Clara.

Vincent Henry, now living in Tullamore, has published a book called “One Last Bend”, detailing vivid memories and stories from his childhood and young adulthood.



The Henry's had a shop in Clara and his father Peter Henry also had a travelling shop for decades – he brought foodstuff, fruit and vegetables and household items to customers throughout Offaly and the midlands in his van. Deliveries of such items were crucial to rural Ireland in the days before personal transport became prevalent.

Henry's book is superbly well written and provides some very entertaining and funny stories from the people they met on their travels, as well as some of his own childhood escapades.



His new book will have two local launches. The first will take place in Clara GAA Centre on Friday, October 21 at 8pm and the second is in the Millennium Room at the Bridge House, Tullamore on Friday, October 28, also at 8.00pm.



Vincent Henry is very well known locally. He decided to write the book as a project following retirement as a teacher and it has already received rave reviews from people who have read it.



He was an excellent footballer in his own youth. An All-Ireland colleges senior football medal winner with Moate's Carmelite College in 1976, he played minor, U-21 and senior football for Offaly.

He won Leinster senior football medals in 1980 and 1981 and was wing forward in Offaly's defeat by Kerry in the 1981 All-Ireland senior football final.



After retiring from playing, he became a successful manager of club teams and most recently, he trained Cappincur in the Senior Football Championship this year.



All interested people are welcome to attend the launches and the book will be available in local bookshops. Former Dublin footballer and nephew of the author, David Henry will launch the book in Clara. Former Taoiseach and Clara man, Brian Cowen will do the Tullamore launch.



The following recommendations have been received about the book:

“Vincent’s recollections accompanying his father in their travelling shop reminds us of the life and times of rural Ireland in a bygone age.” - Mr. Brian Cowen, former Taoiseach of Ireland.

“With humor, poignancy , and monumental affection for the people of Clara and its environs, Vincent Henry delivers a throbbing travel memoir. As travel memoirs go ,it does not aspire towards the Taj Mahal or the Pyramids or any of the world’s seven wonders. Instead it reveals the world’s eight wonder: the grit and charm of a vibrant community.” - Mr. Ciarán O’Reilly, Actor, Playwright and Inductee of the ‘Irish America Hall of Fame’.



“This lovely book brilliantly captures a world that no longer exists. The ‘Van’ passed along the High Road in Durrow where we lived and was an essential part of the life of the community. In One Last Bend, Vincent Henry has produced no mere work of nostalgia; it offers a vivid insight into the social history of the midlands in the decades after World War II, when everything began to change, and then continued to change very quickly.” - Professor Paul Rouse, UCD School of History.

Attachments area