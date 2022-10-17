Search

17 Oct 2022

Deal near for purchase of 'safe homes' for Offaly domestic violence victims

Offaly domestic violence

Safe homes being bought for victims of domestic violence in Offaly

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

17 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

THE purchase of two “safe homes” in Offaly for victims of domestic violence is progressing well, a meeting of the County Council heard on Monday.

Three houses will be bought, one in each of the three Municipal Districts of Tullamore, Birr and Edenderry.

Housing officer Monica Cleary said acquisitions had reached the “sale agreed” stage for two of the properties.

“We have partnered up with Oaklee Housing Association and we're working with Offaly Domestic Violence and Tusla and the department to try and get those three houses across the line,” said Ms Cleary.

The houses will all be purchased independently of each other.

“As soon as we can get a sale agreed on any one we will be moving with it and we are just gone sale agreed on two of them at this stage and will be pushing to get a third one in the pipeline as well.”

The council are also examining how “licence agreements” between the various parties will operate on the ground to ensure the project is successful.

Ms Cleary noted that the Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service was currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its foundation and it held a “very informative” conference in Tullamore last week.

Cllr Clare Claffey, Social Democrats, welcomed the progress on the houses. “That is fantastic news,” said the Banagher representative.

Sharon Kennedy, director of service, said the location of the three houses will remain confidential.

