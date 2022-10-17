€3,000 for Tullamore Christmas Lights from Municipal District

THE Tullamore Christmas Lights Committee is to receive €3,000 for this years lights from Tullamore Municipal District.

Councillors also approved funding of €1,000 for Clara Christmas Lights and €500 for Mountbolus Christmas Lights.

There had been some doubt over the Christmas Lights in Tullamore and there were fears the town would have no lights this year.

The Christmas Lights Committee set up a GoFundme page in which they appealed to the public for help stating that, ''following a difficult few years for everyone, we have a particularly difficult financial challenge to be able to light up Tullamore for Christmas 2022. We are seeking support form all businesses and all members of our community both near and far to help us raise the €25,000 required. We as a community can collectively achieve this.'' Up to lunchtime Monday October 17 the fund had received €3,587 of the €25,000 hoped for.

However, the committee has now decided to light up the town following donations from businesses and other individuals.

At a meeting held in the Bridge House last week it was decided to go ahead with the lights.

“Business, retailers and ordinary people have rallied around and donated to the lights,” said Noel McCann a spokesperson for the lights committee.

“People are beginning to wake up,” he added.

A bucket collection for the lights will also take place at the Puca Spooka event in the town park at Halloween.

A decision on the future of the lights in coming years will be made by the committee at a meeting in January of next year.

At last week's municipal district meeting, Councillor Ken Smollen said ''it was extremely important that we have lights in Clara and Tullamore. We all need that little bit of brightness,'' he said.

Councillor Declan Harvey who is also a member of the Christmas Lights Committee thanked the councillors for their support. It would be a bad town without lights. Everybody puts their shoulders to the wheel. It's a huge community event,'' he said.