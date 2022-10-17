New road poses a danger to residents of Offaly housing estate

ARDEN View residents are concerned about the entrance and exit road for the new housing estate in Kearney's Field as it will pose a danger for the residents already living there Independent Councillor, Sean O'Brien has claimed

"A new housing estate is being constructed by Oaklee Housing Association at the upper end of Kearney's Field behind Arden View, close to Arden Road. The only access point for construction traffic is through a small residential road in Arden View which was a cul de sac up to now. It now appears that this small road will be used as the entrance and exit point for the residents of the new estate when it is completed. This new traffic will pose a serious safety issue for the current residents in Arden View," outlined Cllr O'Brien

"There is already a lot of congestion in this area of Arden View because of the traffic involved with bringing children to the schools in Arden View; there are also people parking along this road . I have written to the Housing Department in Offaly County Council seeking clarification on this matter and it has been confirmed to me that there are no plans for any other road to service this new estate consisting of 41 houses. This matter will have to be addressed in some form as this situation is simply not acceptable to the residents in this part of Arden View who have lived here for many years in a quiet cul de sac and now find themselves in the midst of a very busy road."

Continued Cllr O'Brien. "I will be raising this matter further with council management and Oaklee and the only solution is to develop another entrance and exit point for the residents of this new estate. The current proposal is not good for the Arden View residents or the new residents who will be living in this new estate."