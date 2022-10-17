Offaly influencer's prayerful meanderings following recent pilgrimage

The following thought for the week is a reflection from my recent pilgrimage to the amazing peaceful prayerful Medjugorje that made me look on and think about what are my values, hopes, morals, prayers and dreams for the future.

So the following are some meanderings of what I think are important values to lead a good, caring, prayerful, compassionate and loving caring life in service of my fellow human beings on our journey or pilgrimage of Life and to be only all for Jesus.



Prayerful Meanderings



When out and about each day look at the beauty of the sky no matter what the weather, time or the season; to do so draws you up and out of your thoughts whether they are good or not so good. Look at the seas, lakes, rivers or streams; in their flowing tides and ripples, and see its calms and its storms an analogy of what our lives can sometimes be for it will give you a sense of perspective.

Look up from the ground as you walk and meet the world with compassion, love, care, faith, empathy, acceptance, prayer, forgiveness, hope and mercy. Live seasonally, healthily and sensibly if you can and enter fully to the joy and the beauty of each of our seasons, winter, summer, autumn and spring as they arise and then do not cling to them as they bid you farewell.

There is nothing you can do about the passing of time except to learn from the past and then be grateful and live in the present and hope and pray for the future. Experiences without reflection, prayer and meditation are just events. Experiences with reflection, prayer and meditation become wisdom and life giving. Know the difference between the tears that purify and the tears that do not. Never hold back the former. Touch, taste, smell, feel, see, pray, meditate and listen deeply to all that is, remember, if it exists it has meaning even if it does not reveal it to you. Living plants and flowers are better than cut plants and flowers but always try and have a little bit of the God given beauty and life enhancing forces of nature near you.

Live so as to cause as little harm to other human beings as is possible especially to our children. Protect our children and their chance of a good childhood always for they are a true gift of God. Advocate and stand up for our faith in God, the weak, marginalized, homeless, orphaned, abandoned, the downtrodden, the diaspora, the refugee and those on the edges of our societies and be only all for Jesus.



Pray always



Rise if you can with the sun to pray. Pray alone. Pray with others. Pray often. Go to Mass and confession. God will listen, if you only speak. Be tolerant of those who are lost on their path. Ignorance, conceit, anger, jealousy and greed stem from a lost soul. Pray that they will find guidance. Search for yourself, be yourself and be the person God wants you to be.

Do not allow others to make your path for you. It is your road and yours alone. Others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you. Treat the guests in your home with much consideration. Serve them the best food, give them the best bed and treat them with respect and honor.

Do not take what is not yours whether from a person, a community, the wilderness or from a culture. It was not earned nor given. It is not yours. Respect all things that are placed upon this earth - whether it be people, animals or plants. Honour other people's thoughts, wishes and words. Never interrupt another or mock or rudely mimic them. Allow each person the right to personal expression. Never speak of others in a bad way. The negative energy that you put out into the world will multiply when it returns to you. All people make mistakes. And all mistakes can be forgiven by God. Bad thoughts cause illness of the mind, body and spirit. Practice optimism. Pray always and be only all for Jesus.



Thought for the week



As your thought for the week be the first to help those most in need. When a new day begins, be the first to smile gratefully. When there is darkness, be the first to shine a light. When there is injustice and inequality, be the first to condemn it. When something seems difficult, be the first to do it anyway.

When life seems to beat you down, be the first to fight back. When there seems to be no hope, be the first to find some especially in Our God. When you’re feeling tired, be the first to keep going. When times are tough, be the first to be tougher. When love hurts you, be the first to love again. When someone is hurting, be the first to help them heal. When another is lost, abandoned, orphaned, homeless or refugee, be the first to help them find the way.

When our soldiers, our farmers, our nurses, our emergency workers, our doctors, our teachers, our gardai, our elderly, our homeless, our lost, our people in direct provision, our refugees, our diaspora, our abandoned and those excluded to the edges of our society and all their families need our help and support, be the first to help and support them. When a friend falls, be the first to extend a hand.

When you cross paths with strangers, be the first to welcome them and to make them smile. When you feel great, be the first to help someone else feel great too. When the day has ended, be the first to feel as if you've done your best. Be the best you can be and show gratitude at all times and Pray for what is right not for what you want and always pray to do the right thing and be only all for Jesus. Finally; before all else and above all else; act justly, love tenderly and walk humbly with your God. Amen.