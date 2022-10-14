Award winning architects appointed consultants for key Offaly project

The high-profile and award winning Grafton Architects have been appointed as the consulting architects for the Harbour Masterplan project in Tullamore.

Grafton Architects was founded in 1978 by Yvonne Farrell from Tullamore and her business partner Shelley McNamara. The practice has won numerous high profile awards over the years.

In 2016, Grafton Architects were awarded the inaugural RIBA International Prize for the Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima, Peru.

They also won the 2020 RIBA Royal Gold Medal. In addition both Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were selected as the 2020 Pritzker Prize Laureates, the award that is known internationally as architecture’s highest honour.

The 2021 the RIBA Stirling Prize was awarded to Kingston University London which they designed. In 2018 they were curators of the Venice Architecture Biennale.

Meanwhile Brady Shipman Martin are to oversee the Regeneration Framework for Tullamore. Brady Shipman is one of Ireland's largest planning, landscape and environment specialists. Their work includes the rejuvenation of Bishop Lucy Park in Cork and the Beamish and Crawford Quarter Infrastructure Project also in Cork.

Both the Harbour and the Tullamore Regeneration Framework are viewed as key to the future development of Tullamore.

The local authority tendered for consultancy services for the two projects earlier this year. The consultation fee for the Tullamore Regeneration Framework is €200,000.

Senior Executive Officer with Offaly County Council, Jean Ryan said: ''The Tullamore Regeneration Framework will provide a vision for Tullamore, a plan for future public realm, regeneration and renewal opportunities for delivering future integrated urban developments for Tullamore by both the public and private sectors. The Framework will set the vision for the development of a number of key opportunity sites, delivered to make for a strong town centre with sustainable access and permeability in the Town.''

In relation to Tullamore Harbour, Ms Ryan said: ''The Tullamore Harbour site has potential as a transformational urban development site for Tullamore, encompassing a multiplicity of possible business, innovation, residential and amenity uses. Waterways Ireland and Offaly County Council wish to unlock the unique opportunity to redevelop and revitalise the Grand Canal Harbour area of Tullamore, so that once more it becomes an integral part of the town and works as an economic generator.

The Grand Canal Harbour located within the oldest heritage quarter of the town has long been identified by Waterways Ireland and Offaly County Council as having significant development potential to become a compelling waterfront space for residents, citizens, visitors, and enterprises, accessible by water, cycling, and walking.''

The Tullamore Harbour Development Options Masterplan will inform decision making on the future use or development of the property and lands that make up the site,'' said Ms Ryan.