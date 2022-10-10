Fundraiser in memory of Offaly's Caoimhe raises over €22,000

Family and friends of the late Caoimhe Molloy, Coolnahiley, Tullamore, have raise €22,100 for Jack and Jill children’s foundation in memory of their little girl who passed away too soon.

The money raised will provide over 1,200 hours of vital nursing home care for Offaly and Laois families.

Caoimhe was born on December 10, 2018, she was diagnosed with a chronic lung disease and struggled for most of her brief life. Sadly she died on November 2, 2021.

Her father and mother Damien and Claudia Molloy will always be grateful to the Jack and Jill nurses who took care of Caoimhe and they undertook 100 days of walking in her memory. They also organised a golf classic.

''Families refer to the service of Jack and Jill as ‘The Gift of Time’, time to do the ‘normal’ things that others take for granted,'' said Damien.

Caoimhe spent the first 6 months of her life in hospital and her return home was made possible with the love and support from Jack and Jill and their nurses. Our Jack and Jill liaison nurse MaryJo and Jack and Jill nurses Margaret, Tracey, Sinéad, Suzanne and Nicola always treated Caoimhe like one of their own. The love and support they gave Caoimhe and ourselves was truly remarkable,'' added Damien.

At the start of the year, a 100 days of walking challenge was organised by our Aunt Emer Molloy. We were blown away by the support we got for it. On Sunday April 4, we had our final walk along the banks of the canal in Ballycowan where we were kindly joined by family, friends, neighbours and Caoimhe’s Jack and Jill nurses.

At the end of our walk balloons were released in memory of our little girl Caoimhe and for all the Jack and Jill children that have sadly passed away.

We’d like to thank all our amazing walkers, the Little Coffee Hut, for providing the lovely refreshments on the day, to everyone who baked for the day, to Ballinamere school for the use of the carpark, and to Ollie Kelly and Buggy coaches for shuttling everyone to Ballycowan bridge safely and lastly to Bridget Farrell for the beautiful photos that we will treasure forever,'' added Damien.

Damien also expressed his thanks to Yvonne, Carol, Samantha and the boys & girls of Little Scallywags Preschool in Ballinamere, where Saoirse (Caoimhe’s twin sister) and her friends did their own walks in aid of Jack and Jill. Little Scallywags and the children raised an amazing €300.

A golf day was held on May 12 at Esker Hills Golf Club for Jack and Jill by Ray, Catch, Emer and Oliver Molloy. Caoimhe's family thanked them all and everyone who participated on the day, including those who travelled from afar. In addition they were grateful to the local businesses for their generous sponsorship and donations.

''It was a very enjoyable day for all where the golfers enjoyed a beautiful three course meal in the Esker Hills restaurant along with Noreen Wrafter( Caoimhe's nurse) and the Wrafter family.

A special thanks also to Yvonne Tierney who during the year organised a 'swim-a-mile' for Jack and Jill and to Andrina and all the staff at McCormack’s Pharmacy who organised a raffle for Jack and Jill raising much needed funds.''

Jack & Jill liaison nurses MaryJo Guilfoyle and Tina Priestley fundraiser executive thanked the community and everyone involved for their generous efforts.