07 Oct 2022

No jackpot winner in Offaly community group's lotto draw

MUCKLAGH COMMUNITY CENTRE

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh lotto this week

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

07 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The numbers drawn in the Mucklagh Community Centre lotto draw on Tuesday, October 4 last were 24, 25, 29 and 31.

There was no jackpot winner but one person matched three numbers and won €300- - Betty Grogan c/o Catch Groga.

The next draw takes place on Tuesday, October 11 and the jackpot is €12,000, Match 3 €150.

Coffee Morning

Coffee morning in Mucklagh Community Centre on Thursday mornings, 9-11. Call in for a cuppa.

Card Games

Progressive 25 card games Sunday evenings in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome. Games start at 8pm sharp.

Crochet & knitting group 

Crochet & knitting group in Mucklagh Community Centre Tuesdays, 11-12pm.

Circuit Training

Full Body Circuit Training Classes Tuesday evenings 7-8pm in Mucklagh Community Centre

Booking essential. Contact  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie.

Parent & Toddler/Baby Group in Mucklagh

Parent & toddler/baby group, Monday mornings 10-12 in Mucklagh Community Centre.


Bloom Baby Classes

Starting in Mucklagh Community Centre on November 8th. Classes run from morning to afternoon.Contact 085 7357963 or  maria@bloombabyclasses.com  for more information.

 

October Lunch Club

Next lunch club will take place Wednesday, October 19  in Mucklagh Community Centre, 12:30-3pm. Join us for some lunch, tea/coffee, biscuits, and some music. €10 per person. Booking is essential by Monday October 17th. Email  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie  or call 0579356886.

 

Mucklagh Community Development CLG AGM

Mucklagh Community Development CLG AGM to Take place Tuesday, November 1 at 8.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome to attend

Local News

