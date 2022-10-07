No jackpot winner in Offaly community group's lotto draw

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh lotto this week
The numbers drawn in the Mucklagh Community Centre lotto draw on Tuesday, October 4 last were 24, 25, 29 and 31.
There was no jackpot winner but one person matched three numbers and won €300- - Betty Grogan c/o Catch Groga.
The next draw takes place on Tuesday, October 11 and the jackpot is €12,000, Match 3 €150.
Coffee Morning
Coffee morning in Mucklagh Community Centre on Thursday mornings, 9-11. Call in for a cuppa.
Card Games
Progressive 25 card games Sunday evenings in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome. Games start at 8pm sharp.
Crochet & knitting group
Crochet & knitting group in Mucklagh Community Centre Tuesdays, 11-12pm.
Circuit Training
Full Body Circuit Training Classes Tuesday evenings 7-8pm in Mucklagh Community Centre
Booking essential. Contact adminmcc@mucklagh.ie.
Parent & Toddler/Baby Group in Mucklagh
Parent & toddler/baby group, Monday mornings 10-12 in Mucklagh Community Centre.
Bloom Baby Classes
Starting in Mucklagh Community Centre on November 8th. Classes run from morning to afternoon.Contact 085 7357963 or maria@bloombabyclasses.com for more information.
October Lunch Club
Next lunch club will take place Wednesday, October 19 in Mucklagh Community Centre, 12:30-3pm. Join us for some lunch, tea/coffee, biscuits, and some music. €10 per person. Booking is essential by Monday October 17th. Email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie or call 0579356886.
Mucklagh Community Development CLG AGM
Mucklagh Community Development CLG AGM to Take place Tuesday, November 1 at 8.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome to attend
