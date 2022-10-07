Free coding club for young people in Offaly returns for the new term

North Offaly CoderDojo, the local branch of the CoderDojo movement of free coding clubs, has opened registration for the new 2022-2023 term.

The free coding club, now in its third year running, will continue to run their sessions online for the first half of the year with plans to move in-person later in the year. Registration is open to all young people in Offaly aged 7-17.

Parents can register their children at the North Offaly CoderDojo website on northoffalydojo.com/register.

Registering and attending the sessions are at no charge, part of the CoderDojo ethos that everyone should have the opportunity to learn how to code, regardless of their background. North Offaly CoderDojo is part of the 100 country strong CoderDojo community of free, local programming clubs for young people.

Dojos are a space for young people to explore technology in an informal, creative, and social environment.

Last year, members of the Dojo entered the Astro Pi competition, which saw their code ran live on the International Space Station and also won the nationwide CoderDojo Fire Coding Challenge in conjunction with Dublin Fire Brigade.

Parents can contact the Dojo with any questions at northoffaly.ie@coderdojo.com.