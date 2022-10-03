Under 35s in Offaly twice as likely to flush unsuitable items down toilet

A recent survey found that16,000 people living in Offaly continue to regularly flush wipes and other sanitary items down the toilet.

Irish Water and Clean Coasts are urging the public to continue to ‘Think Before You Flush’

They say that ''Worryingly those aged under 35 are twice as likely to dispose of 'flushable' wipes down the toilet, compared to those aged over 35. No wipes whether marked 'flushable' or not should be flushed down the toilet,'' they say.

Our flushing behaviour has a direct impact on the environment and making small changes can help prevent sanitary waste ending up on Ireland’s sandy beaches, rocky shores and secluded bays.

A new campaign video targeting under 35 years olds aims to connect with this audience in way that encourages real behavioural change.

Speaking about the survey results Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water said: ''In 2018, our research informed us that 36% of people living in Ireland were regularly flushing the wrong things down the toilet. Irish Water have been working in partnership with Clean Coasts on the 'Think Before You Flush' campaign and during this time, we have made significant progress, as this figure has now reduced to 21%. Whilst this represents a 42% improvement in people’s flushing behaviour, it still represents almost a million people nationally using the toilet as a bin: that’s more than 16,000 people living in Co. Offaly. The impacts of flushing the wrong things down the toilet are clear to see, as we are still removing thousands of sewer blockages from our network every month and continue to see this waste ending up on our beaches.''

''Following the latest survey findings, we have a call to action to those aged 35 and under in particular to be mindful of their flushing behaviour as this age profile can really help make the difference.

''Our message is simple: only the 3 Ps, pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet. All other items including wipes and other sanitary products should go in the bin even if they are labelled as flushable.

This will reduce the number of sewer blockages, the risk of flooding to homes and businesses and the risk of pollution in the environment harming wildlife such as fish and birds and associated habitats.

Speaking about the campaign, Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts said: 'The Think Before You Flush' campaign, through education and awareness, aims to prevent items like wipes, cotton bud sticks and sanitary items washing up on Ireland’s spectacular beaches. While we have seen a positive improvement in the nation’s flushing behaviour since 2018, one in five adults still admit to regularly flushing unsuitable items down the toilet. By making small changes in our flushing behaviour, we can prevent the harm caused by sewage related litter in our marine environment.''