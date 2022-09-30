Search

30 Sept 2022

Midlands students bring calves home from Ploughing!

Mercy Kilbeggan Ploughing

Mary-Claire Fitzpatrick (centre) at the Ploughing with Kilbeggan students Mary Ellen Colton, Chloe McDermott, Sinead Bracken and Trasa Bracken

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

30 Sept 2022 5:54 PM

FOUR girls attending Mercy Secondary School in Kilbeggan returned from the Ploughing with five calves.

The school was one of just five from 140 all over the country chosen as finalists for this year's Certified Irish Angus schools competition.

The competition's aim is to encourage second level students to gain an understanding about the considerable care and attention that is required to produce and market the highest quality beef for consumers.

As a result, Sinead Bracken, Mary Ellen Colton, Chloe McDermott and Trasa Bracken from Mercy Secondary School, Kilbeggan were awarded five Irish Angus calves, worth an estimated €3,500 in total.

As part of an ongoing project the Kilbeggan students are undertaking in advance of the Leaving Certificate, the calves were brought to Sinead and Trasa Bracken's family farm for rearing.

The theme of the girls' project is ‘Exploring the opportunities of low carbon beef’ and for three days at the National Ploughing Championships they manned a stand demonstrating how Irish farmers can produce the most sustainable beef by following their sustainable five-point plan while also educating consumers and farmers about carbon sequestration on farms.

The girls are also organising a competition involving the local primary school to name the calves.

Students from all five participating schools will benefit financially from their cattle rearing and a final presentation of their projects will be made to a panel of agricultural and food industry experts before an overall winner is selected.

One school will then be chosen as the overall winner and will receive an additional €2,000 payment towards the students' further education.

At the Ploughing, the calves were presented to the Kilbeggan students by TikTok influencer and RTE broadcaster Mary-Claire Fitzpatrick.

The other schools which reached the final were Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles, Manor House School, Dunshaughlin Community College and St Colman's College, Fermoy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media