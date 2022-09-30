''Art should offend to be honest, it always has, we should have no rules. It's supposed to push people, it's supposed to annoy and get you thinking.'' said Eugene O'Brien, speaking at the launch of his first novel 'Going Back' at Offaly County Library on Thursday evening, September 29.

Clearly unhappy with the present state of affairs, where writers, artists or indeed anybody can find themselves shunned or cancelled, often on a whim. He recalled how he was advised to remove a particular joke from the novel for fear of causing offence.

''We are in a place now where everything is quite grey because everybody is afraid to say anything. This is the problem we have in making and writing and in all these areas,'' he said. However, on a more optimistic note he added, ''It will change and come back. I think we are going through a funny time of change.''

'Going Back', continues the story of Scobie Donoghue who we first met in the TV series 'Pure Mule,' also written by O'Brien and directed by fellow Offaly man Declan Recks. Garret Lombard who played the part of Scobie was present for the launch on Thursday evening.

Scobie turns 40 in the book and O'Brien drew on his own experiences of reaching that particular milestone for inspiration. ''When I turned 40 I wasn't in great form. I wasn't myself. I was getting anxious and I wasn't happy to be honest. I was drinking a bit too much, so I picked a counsellor out of a phone book and he was a very nice man in Walkinstown. We would chat about stuff and it felt really good to be talking about stuff. I had no deep traumas, I had a very comfortable upbringing, very loving, but it helped me. I knocked the drinking for about two years. It was a big time in my life, trying to see who I really was,'' he said.

''Scobie goes through a similar kind of thing. He has been the party-boy for 39 years of his life. He lost his father when he was 23 or 24, he has never really dealt with it. The chickens have come home to roost. He has to go back, not just back to Offaly, but actually go back into himself and into his past and where he was formed to try to break the cycle and try to learn to be happy.

It's hard to be happy sometimes, to accept happiness, to be OK with yourself. That's what the book is about,'' he added.

Excerpts from the book were read by Garret Lombard in between a discussion on Pure Mule and its origins. Producer Ed Guiney had read Eugene's play 'Eden' and asked him if he would like to do some television.

''We were going to set it in a meat factory in Offaly. We nicknamed it 'Sex in the Country.' One day in Edenderry, I saw two guys racing down the middle of the town in a suped-up car and one lad said 'we're not working till f.....g Monday it will be Pure Mule.' I thought, there is the title, it was like a gift from the Gods,'' said Eugene.

Garret Lombard said the thing that struck him about the Pure Mule script was, ''how direct, honest and barefaced it was. It didn't try to shelter or kowtow to an agenda. It had a freedom about it and an honesty and a darkness to it and a comedic side to it,'' he said. ''It was a joy from start to finish.''

Eugene O'Brien paid tribute to Tom Murphy who played the part of Shamie, Scobie's younger brother in Pure Mule. Tom Murphy was considered one of Ireland's greatest actors. He won an IFTA Award for his role in Pure Mule in 2005. In 1998 he won a Tony Award for his role as Ray Dooley in the Beauty Queen of Leenane. He died in 2007 at 39.

Eugene O'Brien said Offaly and the people are a great inspiration to him and what he termed the good, the bad and the ugly of the county.

He later signed copies of his book 'Going Back' for members of the audience.