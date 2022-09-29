Search

29 Sept 2022

Offaly County Council relaunches and extends the Period Poverty initiative

TT4003GS

Offaly Couty Council is supporting the Period Poverty initiative

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

29 Sept 2022 1:02 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

To coincide with the addition of new partners providing free feminine hygiene products donated by Offaly County Council, Healthy Offaly have decided to relaunch the Combat Period Poverty project to highlight this hugely important service for women and young girls. The products are available in the Offaly County Council headquarters on Charleville Road, Tullamore, as well as in the Birr, Tullamore and Edenderry Municipal District Offices. They are also available in the entire Offaly Library network branches located in Birr, Banagher, Ferbane, Kilcormac, Clara, Tullamore, Daingean & Edenderry. New partners who are assisting Offaly County Council with the rollout are the Arden View Community & Family Resource Centre Tullamore, the Clara Family Resource Centre and St. Mary’s Youth Centre, Tullamore. Free products are available in the toilet areas at these locations.

The genesis of this project began at a County Council meeting in April 2021. Following a motion by Councillor Clare Claffey, the Council Executive committed to sourcing funding to provide free feminine hygiene products on a pilot basis. The Council’s Community Section went on to secure funding through Healthy Ireland’s Community Resilience Fund for a short-term project, and so the project began.

Welcoming the initiative, Offaly Comhairle Na Óg said ‘No woman, girl, intersex, trans or non-binary person who menstruates, should have to exclude themselves from the activities of daily living during menstruation or suffer the physical and mental health impacts resulting from both recurrent exclusion and the use of unsuitable period products. Government, NGOs, private individuals all have a role to play in achieving this objective. Offaly Comhairle na nÓg welcome Offaly County Councils initiative and applaud them and Cllr. Claffey for bring the issue of period poverty to the forefront’.

The initiative will help those who are perhaps having difficulty affording period products or getting access to them for social or cultural reasons. Thanks to funding received from the Department of Health and Sláintecare from its Community Resilience Fund, Offaly County Council has delivered a pilot rollout of free period products at five County Council offices providing access to the public. The locations are Áras an Chontae, Tullamore; Birr (incorporating Birr Library), Tullamore and Edenderry Municipal District Offices, Tullamore Library, Arden View Community & Family Resource Centre, Clara Family Resource Centre, and St. Mary’s Youth Centre, Tullamore.

The free products have been placed in the toilet areas of the Local Authority buildings and our partner organisations for those in need of this service.

