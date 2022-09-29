Alpha Beasts raise a staggering €5,465.50 for Offaly Hospice

Members of Alpha Beasts handing a cheque for €5,465.50 to a representative of Offaly Hospice following their liftathon
THE strongman team - Alpha Beasts, which is based in Alpha Fitness gym in Clara raised €5,465.50 for Offaly Hospice following an event which took place on August 27.
The fundraiser saw members lift one million kg in 12 hours. Starting at 7am and finishing up at 7pm. People were able to donate online to the event. In addition local people were invited to drop in and lend their support.
A statement from the group said:
''Now that the dust has settled and all the money has been counted from our recent liftathon, we are proud to announce that we smashed our target and raised a massive €5,465.50 for Offaly Hospice.
We would like to say a massive thanks to each and every person who donated money, prizes and supported us, in a million different ways, both before and on the day.
Thank you, Alpha Beasts''
