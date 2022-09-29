Offaly fashion show for Family Carers proves a great success

Sisters Elsie, Rose and Madeline Garry at the fashion show in aid of Family Carers
There was a great attendance and a fun night was had by all at the fashion show on Monday last, September 26 in the Tullamore Court Hotel.
Offaly Older Persons Network hosted it as a Positive Ageing Week event.
The proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Family Carers Ireland for services in Offaly.
The great shops in Tullamore were highlighted by the array of fashion displayed and modelled so well by the models.
The organisers extend their gratitude to all who attended with a special thank you to Emer Condron whose professionalism ensured that the event was a huge success. Gemma Dunican was a brilliant MC.
The organisers also extended thanks to all the shops and models and to all who donated prizes and spot prizes.
99 year old Mabel Wallace is pictured here with her son Julian and some of her many friends as she prepares to cut her birthday cake.
