Offaly Parkrun to celebrate its first birthday this October

Pictured is Jo McKeever who took part in the Offaly Volunteers Parkrun along the grand canal greenway (Photo Bridie Roe)
Offaly volunteers organised a Parkrun event in Tullamore recently.
This was a pre-run for the October Parkrun which celebrates its first birthday event on Saturday, October 8 commencing at 9.30am.
Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and to walk, jog or run along the greenway in Tullamore.
For the month of October, Offaly volunteers are promoting its ‘parkwalk’ campaign with leaders walking with participants along a designated route.
Please ring Jack on 083 4096822 for more information.
