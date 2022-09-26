Wreath to be laid in Offaly at grave of detective shot in Cavan

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the grave of the late Detective Garda Michael Walsh in Durrow Cemetery on October 1.

Michael Walsh who was shot by a suspect in a bank robbery and later died in 1942, was originally from Barnfield, Ballina, County Mayo. He was appointed as one of the first detectives in Tullamore in 1925 in the early years of the force. Michael was married to Tullamore woman Susan Ryan from Henry Street.

Born on March 14, 1901, Michael previously worked as a groom. He joined An Garda Síochána on March 20, 1925.

He had served in the Volunteers from 1919 to 1922 and the National Army from 1922 to 1924, where he held the rank of Lieutenant. He was appointed to the Detective Branch on July 16, 1925.

He also served in Athlone, and Redhills. Detective Garda Walsh and his wife Susan had two children. He also had an interest in equestrian sports.

On the day he died, Thursday, October 1, 1942, Detective Garda Walsh, was with a party of Gardai who went to arrest a suspect involved in a bank robbery at a house at Lismancanigan, Mountnugent, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan (Ballyjamesduff Sub District).

The suspect opened fire on the Gardai. Detective Garda Walsh was wounded in the stomach and died later that day from his injuries in the Surgical Hospital, Cavan.

An Inquest was held on the afternoon of Friday October 2, 1942. He was removed from the Surgical Hospital on Friday evening to the Cathedral of St. Patrick and St. Felim in Cavan. After Requiem Mass on Saturday October 3,1942 the funeral left for Durrow, Tullamore.

Detective Walsh was survived by his wife Susan Walsh and sons Desmond and Oliver. Sister Mrs Farnan, Dublin. Brothers in Law M. Ryan (Clones) and Garda Joseph Ryan (Granard) and their wives.

The main suspect was also killed in the exchange of gunfire and two others were wounded including another Garda.

The Offaly branch of the GSRMA (Garda Siochana Retired Members Association) located Detective Walsh's grave in Durrow and have also made contact with a niece and nephew both serving gardai. David Kelly who is stationed in Tubbercurry, Sligo and Garda Marie Hynes, Roads Policing, Event Management Unit DMR. Both have indicated they will attend the ceremony. The Offaly branch is still trying to establish if there are any other relatives locally.

The Cavan Branch of the GSRMA along with the Offaly Branch will lay a wreath in Detective Walsh's memory at his grave in Durrow Cemetery at 2pm on Saturday October 1, 2022. It will mark the 80th Anniversary of his shooting. The gardai would be delighted if any remaining family members could attend.

They say ''It would be a great opportunity to meet our colleagues in the Tullamore/Offaly Branch.''

Refreshments will be served and it is hoped there will be a good turn out on the day.