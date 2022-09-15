Search

15 Sept 2022

Tickets selling like 'hot cakes' for Offaly fashion show

A FASHION

A fashion show in aid of Family Carers Ireland takes place in Tullamore later this month

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

15 Sept 2022 1:31 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A GREAT night is promised at the fashion show on the 26th September, 2022 in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 7pma Admission is €15.
Tickets which are selling like “hot cakes” and can be purchased from Family Carers in the Market Square, Tullamore or from Ann Teahan- 086 3081716;
Molly Buckley – 087 2914302; Martina Gorman -085 2833227;
Frances Kawala- 086 1261887;
It is being organised by the Offaly Older Persons Network, as an event for Positive Ageing week, proceeds from the event are going to Offaly Family Carers.
There will be fashion to suit all occasions; A raffle with the first prize a €100 ticket to Win a House in Enfield, sponsored by the Killeigh Community Centre Committee. two large hampers, a prize from the Court Hotel, and a Christmas Reindeer; There will be spot prizes galore. Also stands, with jewellery, Celine’s goodies, reindeer and lots more.
Among the shops who are showing their outfits are Sally West, Laura Gray,
My Fair Lady, Avant, Wooden Hanger, Linda O Brien; the Drapery Shop,
Power 4 Good Charity Shop, and there will be a parade of ‘Bathing Beauties’– the fun bit! There will also be tips on keeping healthy and fit and beuty tips for the older woman.
Emer Condron is coordinating the event and Gemma Dunican will be the MC on the night.
It promises to be a great night. Not to be missed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media