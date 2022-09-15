Search

15 Sept 2022

Shortfall in numbers attending Offaly Comhaltas group's singing classes post Covid

BALLYBOY COMHALTAS

Ballyboy Comhaltas is one of the most successful in the midlands

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

15 Sept 2022 11:24 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann promotes music, singing, storytelling and dancing throughout the county.

They are one of the most successful and progressive Comhaltas branches in the midlands with a lot of achievers at various Fleadhanna Ceoil throughout the country.

They see a shortfall in numbers of children attending singing classes since their return to regular tuition after the pandemic.

Singing is enjoyable to learn and comes naturally to a lot of people. It’s a great pastime and attribute for any child to have going forward in life.

Ballyboy CCE members have a great interest and passion for singing and storytelling and we would like to give as many young people as possible the opportunity to learn the art of performing in public and to enjoy partaking in their sessions and Comhaltas competitions.

Joining their classes is also an avenue for children to make new friends and be part of a happy group of people enjoying and promoting our Irish heritage. Their classes cater for ballad singing, contemporary styles, Sean Nós singing and storytelling.

Please visit their website www.ballyboycce.com for information about our branch activities. You can register for our singing class on the site in the membership section.

Email them at: ballyboycce@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Chairman Paddy 0876772303 , Secretary Fiona 0894913470.

