14 Sept 2022

Offaly Tidy Towns' chief thanks local credit union for support

TT3800

Shane Murray, fourth from left, with Tidy Towns and Credit Union volunteers busy cleaning the streets of Tullamore

Ger Scully

14 Sept 2022 10:01 PM

Tullamore Tidy Towns committee chairman, Shane Murray has thanked Tullamore Credit Union for their generous donation of 50 litter pickers.

He also said he was grateful to the credit union for their continued support and help with idy Towns under their Pride of Place awards which is so important to the Tidy Towns in national rankings.

“These awards are looking after the estates both large and small, streets, public places ,shops and public house ,” added Shane.

He continued: “The ethos and shared  values of Tullamore Credit Union go hand in hand with Tullamore Tidy Towns in giving something back to community and it is great to continue this partnership going forward.”

