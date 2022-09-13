Popular Offaly author launches third novel in crime series

“BURIED IDENTITY”, the third novel in a popular crime and murder series, was launched in Tullamore on Wednesday night last.

The thrillers are all penned by Tullamore native, Rosaleen Flanagan and have built up a loyal following of eager readers.

Rosaleen, daughter of John and the late Kitty Flanagan, comes from a well known Tullamore business family but now lives in Dublin.

Launched at a packed function in the Tullamore Court Hotel, Rosaleen was joined by family, friends and neighbours for the informal affair.

Like Rosaleen's two previous books “Missing Links” and “Undercurrents”, “Buried Identity”is set in a village in the heart of Ireland, Carrabhain with the main character being DI Cathy Spragg.

In a question and answer session with Linda Vaughan, who expertly chaired the launch proceedings, Rosaleen revealed she had always been interested in crime writing. “I don't think I would write the best romance novel,” she joked.

The author said her third offering differed from the two previous as she had developed the characters more fully and readers would get a better insight into Cathy Spragg.

Rosaleen explained she had written the book during the Covid period and viewed writing as a form of therapy which keeps her occupied.

She admitted she hadn''t been happy with the first draft of the book and rewrote it.

The Tullamore native also admitted to finding self publishing her works challenging but said that 99 per cent of all manuscripts sent to publishing houses are rejected.

She said she commences writing at 8am and stressed the importance of discipline though sometimes inspiration for plots and characters can be hard to come by.

Linda Vaughan described the book as a wonderful piece of writing which was not just a crime thriller.

She said readers would easily identify with the heroine, DI Cathy Spragg as she investigates the case while at the same time struggling with an ex-husband, a long distance relationship with her paramour and two grown-up daughters.

At the outset of proceedings Rosaleen read a piece she had penned on her father John's memories of the famous “thunder and lightening” senior hurling All-Ireland of 1939. He was just eight years old on that fateful day when Britain declared war on Germany. (Rosaleen's piece on the All-Ireland and her father's memories are published on page 46 of this week's edition).

Later at the question and answer session, audience member Bernadette Kerry suggested Rosaleen compile a book of short stories centred on her father's life and times. She said it would be a wonderful tribute and would provide a rich resource for future generations anxious to know about the past.

“Buried Identity” is available to buy in local book stores and also on the web.