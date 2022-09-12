THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: Be always grateful advises Offaly influencer

It’s hard to be thankful for anything when it seems that everything is going wrong in your world and I am not talking about the fact that the bottom has almost fallen out of the economy again, there are enough people talking about that and being so negative about things. I am talking about when you might be having one of those days when your child is sick, the washing machine has just spewed soapy water all over the place, and to top it off, your car won’t start! The last thing you want to do is say thank you for any of this.

But, there are reasons to be thankful in our lives. First of all, be thankful that your child is at home sick, and not in the hospital. Be thankful that you have such things as a washing machine and a car. There are many out there who don’t have these luxuries.

Take the time to look



Even when things seem totally lost, there are several reasons to be thankful. There are a lot of people out there who believe that special occasions are the only time to sit down and count their blessings. I believe that everyday is a reason to be thankful. Instead of complaining about having to go to work, be thankful that you have a job and can take care of your family.

Think about all the people out there who can’t work, or those that have lost their jobs due to downsizing and the effects of the economy going bust. You have a lot of reasons to be thankful, if you just take the time to look for them. It’s easy to sit around and grumble about the way your life is going. However, finding the silver lining can be the difference between having a bad day, and having a great day. It can take a bit of creative thinking, but if you look deep enough, there are some positive points to focus on. Sometimes these points may seem trivial, but a positive outlook will make being thankful much easier.

Take a look at some of the things going on in your life. For everything you see as being a disappointment or a reason to complain, see if you can come up with something to be thankful for. We, as a society, have forgotten that it’s the little things in life that make it worth living. We forget that generations before us had it much worse than we do now, and they almost always found reasons to be thankful.

They were thankful that they had food to give their families, thankful that they had a piece of land in which to build their homes, and thankful that they had the ability to get out of bed each morning. Remember, no matter how bad your life seems, there is at least one reason to give thanks. Take a moment to look over your situation and see if you can find that one positive aspect and embrace it. When you have a positive outlook and a reason to be thankful, others around you will pick up on this. It could eventually give everyone else a reason to be thankful.



Thought for the week



As your thought for the week, be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire. If you did, what would there be to look forward to? Be thankful when you don’t know something, as it gives you the opportunity to learn. Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations, because they give you opportunities for improvement.

Be thankful for your mistakes. They will teach you valuable lessons. Be thankful when you’re tired and weary, because it means you’ve made a difference. It’s easy to be thankful for the good things. A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles, and they can become your blessings.

Dear friends, don’t take your blessings for granted. Don’t take your gifts and talents for granted. Don’t take your life for granted! The blessings you look at as no big deal are the same blessings many others are desperately praying and hoping for! The gifts you look at as commonplace are the same gifts many others would be absolutely thrilled to be given! Please don’t look down on your blessings – an attitude of gratitude will make room for even more blessings! Please don’t look down on your gifts and talents – your gift will make room for you and your gifts will make a way for you! Please don’t look down on your life and worth – You are valuable to God! You are precious to God! Be intentional about knowing your worth! Please don’t take your life for granted – You are living someone else’s dream!!! Avoid comparing yourself to others! Fix your eyes on God, stay in your lane and shine for God! Listen for God’s voice in everything you do! God longs to help you and guide you as you navigate life on earth!

Enjoy what you have while you have it, instead of being constantly fixated on what you don’t have! Please please please don’t allow discontentment, impatience, disappointment, discouragement or regret to rob you of experiencing abundant life! Determine to keep on learning and growing by God’s grace! Be thankful for everything God has blessed you with… and if you’ve made mistakes, learn from them, and move on. Don’t dwell on the past! Focus on living in the present: Enjoy the blessing of today! Take care of your blessings! Take care of your gifts! Take care of yourself! Take care of your loved ones. Take care of people in need, especially the most vulnerable in our world. Don’t take your blessings for granted, enjoy your blessings by the grace of God, use your blessings to the glory of God, and trust God with every detail of your life! Amen