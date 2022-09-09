Search

AWARDS: Shortlist announced for Tullamore Chamber Business Awards

PHIL

Phil O'Reilly Snr received the Lifetime Achievement Award the last time the Chamber awards were held in public in 2019

Ger Scully

09 Sept 2022 1:56 PM

The shortlist for the Tullamore & District Chamber 2022 Business Awards sponsored by Tullamore Credit Union, has been announced.

The businesses on the shortlist are recognised for their quality, innovation, and achievements in business, particularly during these challenging times.  

Businesses were first nominated by members of the public, and the judging panel then had the difficult task of creating a shortlist of finalists, the winners of which will be announced at the awards event on Saturday, October  22 in The Bridge House Hotel Tullamore kicking off at 7:00 pm with a drinks reception followed by a gala dinner and live entertainment by the band Eden.

The judges and the Chamber awards committee would like to congratulate everyone on the shortlist, all of whom have shown true innovation and leadership in driving business, creating employment, and supporting their local economy. Whilst it is and has been over the past couple of years certainly a challenging time for businesses there are still causes for celebration and recognition of their achievements.

Tickets for the awards event can be purchased online www.tullamorechamber.com

Shortlist

Best Customer Service Individual

Darren Yates - Midland Travel

Marian O Connell – Ritzy

Seanie Morris – M103

Niall O Rourke- DS Hardware

Arif Soysal – Captains House


Best Customer Service Business

Cloonan’s Hardware

Guy Clothing

NIS Ltd

Lambe’s Oil

Annaharvey Chauffeur

The Flower Barn

Retail Excellence

Nakid

Cloonan’s Hardware

Guy Clothing

Doyle’s Gala

Galvin’s Menswear

The Wooden Hanger


Community Achievement

Ballycommon Telework & Training Centre

Tullamore Meals on Wheels

ACT

Dochas Tullamore

Offaly Hospice


Best SME 1-30

Print Plus

DS Hardware

ARO Logistics Ire Ltd

NIS

Lambe’s Oil


Best SME 30+

Glenisk

Browns on the Green

KMK Metals Recycling

Bord na Mona

Glenwood


Best Professional Services

Offaly Innovation & Design Centre CLG

Philip Kelly Estate Agent

Lawless Funeral Directors

Andrew Lynam Electrical

Cloud9 Travel

Emerging New Business

Browns Bistro

Heart On My Sleeve Greetings

Premier Farm Shop

Kreate Ireland

The Thatch Rahan


Best Licenced Premises

JJ Hough’s

The Bus Bar

Tom & Gerry’s Bar

The Thatch & Coffee Shop

Fergie’s Bar


Best Dining Experience

Steris

Tullamore Distillery/William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Integra

Cardinal Health

Zoetis


Best Multi-National Business

Steris

Tullamore Distillery/William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Integra

Cardinal Health

Zoetis


Business Person of the Year

Nigel Reams

Gerry Buckley

Rita Lambe

Sharon Leavy

Tony McCormack


Best Website/ Social Media

Playtown

KMK Metals

JJ Houghs Bar

Lambe’s Oil

Kate & Charlie

Power Cutz Gym


Offaly Tourism Award

Birr Castle

Playtown Tullamore

Tullamore DEW

Giltraps Townhouse & Glamping

Lough Boora Discovery Park


Main sponsors: Tullamore Credit Union.

Other sponsors: Dunnes Stores & Hendricks Gin

Email: info@tullamorechamber.com

