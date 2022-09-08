Search

08 Sept 2022

Massive four day stock clearance sale at leading Offaly furniture store

MINOGUE

The four day sale at Minogue furniture in Tullamore starts on Thursday next

Tribune Reporter

08 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

From next Thursday, September 15, Minogue Furniture will host a four day massive stock clearance sale at their Tullamore store. Massive savings await with up to 50% off on most items, ready for immediate delivery. 

Minogue Furniture pride themselves on the exceptional customer service they provide, a credit to the core team of staff who have worked alongside Michael and Geraldine Minogue since the early 90's.

The spacious showrooms in all the Minogue Furniture stores across Munster and Leinster display an  extensive range  of living, dining, bedroom,  flooring and home accessories.

With Irish and internationally crafted bespoke pieces of furniture, customers are spoiled for choice.

Minogue Furniture is the  ultimate destination store for furniture and interiors inspiration.  Save hundreds during this stock clearance sale and snap up a bargain.

Sale commences 10am Thursday, September 15 and ends at 6pm on Sunday, September 18.

Call in or ring 057 9328 000 for more information. Tullamore Retail Park, Cloncollog R35 XT53. 

