Lunch club pilot scheme to be launched by Offaly community group

A lunch club pilot scheme is to be launched in Mucklagh community centre
Join them in Mucklagh Community Centre for the launch of the lunch club pilot scheme. Call in for some dinner, dessert, tea, coffee and entertainment on Wednesday, September 21 from12pm-3pm. First session is free. All welcome! Booking essential. Email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie or call 0579356886.
Mucklagh Community Centre Coffee Morning
Coffee morning started in Mucklagh Community Centre on Thursday 15September. Call in between 9am-11am for a cuppa.
Irish Grinds
The committee are trying to gauge interest for grinds for Leaving and Junior Cert Irish? Contact adminmcc@mucklagh.ie if interested.
Card Games
Card games starting Sunday October 2 at 7.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome.
Circuit Training
Full Body Circuit Training Classes starting September 13th from 7-8pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. Booking essential. Contact adminmcc@mucklagh.ie.
Yoga Classes
Yoga Classes commencing soon in Mucklagh Community Centre - day & time to be confirmed.
Email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie if interested.
Lotto
Numbers drawn 1, 15, 20 and 25. No jackpot winner and one Match 3 winner won €150, Noel Colbert c/o Online. Next week's draw is on Tuesday, September 13 and the jackpot is €12,000.
A large scale development is in the pipeline for the L2025 Daingean road/Cappincur area of Tullamore
