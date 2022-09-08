Search

08 Sept 2022

Lunch club pilot scheme to be launched by Offaly community group

MUCKLAGH COMMUNITY CENTRE

A lunch club pilot scheme is to be launched in Mucklagh community centre

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

08 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Join them in Mucklagh Community Centre for the launch of the lunch club pilot scheme. Call in for some dinner, dessert, tea, coffee and entertainment on Wednesday, September 21 from12pm-3pm. First session is free. All welcome! Booking essential. Email  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie  or call 0579356886.

Mucklagh Community Centre Coffee Morning

Coffee morning started in Mucklagh Community Centre on Thursday 15September. Call in between 9am-11am for a cuppa.

Irish Grinds

The committee are trying to gauge interest for grinds for Leaving and Junior Cert Irish? Contact  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie  if interested.

Card Games

Card games starting Sunday October 2 at 7.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome.

Circuit Training

Full Body Circuit Training Classes starting September 13th from 7-8pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. Booking essential. Contact  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie.

Yoga Classes

Yoga Classes commencing soon in Mucklagh Community Centre - day & time to be confirmed.

Email  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie  if interested.

Lotto

Numbers drawn 1, 15, 20 and 25. No jackpot winner and one Match 3 winner won €150, Noel Colbert c/o Online. Next week's draw is on Tuesday, September 13 and the jackpot is €12,000.

