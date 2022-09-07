Search

07 Sept 2022

Chadwicks Group's new regional director to be based in Offaly

CHAD

Chadwicks new regional director for the Midlands and West Rob Kenny

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

07 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Chadwicks Group has announced the appointment of Rob Kenny as the new Regional Director for the Midlands and West of Ireland region – covering the Chadwicks branch in Tullamore. The appointment comes during a period of sustained growth for Chadwicks Group and has been made as part of the firm’s full-service strategy to meet customer needs in an increasingly demanding market.

As the Regional Director for Midlands and West of Ireland, Rob is responsible for managing, developing, and monitoring the performance of the branches under his remit and working with branch managers to ensure excellent levels of customer service are delivered. Other branches which fall under his responsibility include Dundalk, Drogheda, Navan, Roscommon, Ballinasloe, Monaghan, Letterkenny, Sligo, and Castlebar.

Rob has over 21 years’ sales experience with Chadwicks Group with a core background in heating and plumbing. During his time with the organisation, he has held several leadership and senior management roles, most recently as the Walkinstown branch manager.

Patrick Atkinson, CEO, Chadwicks Group, commented on the announcement: “I am thrilled to announce Rob Kenny as new Regional Director of our Midlands and West of Ireland region. With 21 years of experience with Chadwicks Group, Rob will continue to play a vital role in the management and development of our teams across the region. At Chadwicks, we aim to recognise excellence, and we are excited to see Rob expand his professional horizons with this new opportunity as Regional Director.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media