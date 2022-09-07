Chadwicks Group's new regional director to be based in Offaly

Chadwicks Group has announced the appointment of Rob Kenny as the new Regional Director for the Midlands and West of Ireland region – covering the Chadwicks branch in Tullamore. The appointment comes during a period of sustained growth for Chadwicks Group and has been made as part of the firm’s full-service strategy to meet customer needs in an increasingly demanding market.

As the Regional Director for Midlands and West of Ireland, Rob is responsible for managing, developing, and monitoring the performance of the branches under his remit and working with branch managers to ensure excellent levels of customer service are delivered. Other branches which fall under his responsibility include Dundalk, Drogheda, Navan, Roscommon, Ballinasloe, Monaghan, Letterkenny, Sligo, and Castlebar.

Rob has over 21 years’ sales experience with Chadwicks Group with a core background in heating and plumbing. During his time with the organisation, he has held several leadership and senior management roles, most recently as the Walkinstown branch manager.

Patrick Atkinson, CEO, Chadwicks Group, commented on the announcement: “I am thrilled to announce Rob Kenny as new Regional Director of our Midlands and West of Ireland region. With 21 years of experience with Chadwicks Group, Rob will continue to play a vital role in the management and development of our teams across the region. At Chadwicks, we aim to recognise excellence, and we are excited to see Rob expand his professional horizons with this new opportunity as Regional Director.”