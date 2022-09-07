Search

07 Sept 2022

Calling all Offaly men: Menpower programme to start in Tullamore

MENPOWER

The Menpower programme commences in Tullamore later this month

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

07 Sept 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The MenPower programme supports men to learn new skills, manage and maintain better mental health and wellbeing. The programme combines a unique mix of mental health, adult guidance, physical activity and a social space that affords men the opportunity to explore the following:

How to be and stay well
Barriers to achieving their goals and desires
How to plan for their future.
Many professional individuals and agencies, both internal and external contribute to the programme, sharing their insights, wisdom and knowledge. On a Wednesday the focus of the session is wellbeing while Thursday’s sessions focus on taking positive actions to move forward and develop a life plan.  

All graduates of the twelve-week programme are then given the opportunity to engage with each other on a regular basis by becoming members of the group Tearmann na bhFear (Men’s Haven), this group is comprised solely by the men who have completed a 12-week programme and they meet on a regular basis and engage in various different activities.

A recent graduate of the programme stated “MenPower is very good, it helps you stop and think and take some time for yourself. Plenty of information and a very relaxed atmosphere”

The next MenPower Programme will begin in Tullamore on Wednesday, September 21st, and is available to any man over the age of 18. It can benefit men who are lost, confused, down or affected by employment issues. For more information please contact Aoife on 087-7385989 or via email akelly@offalyldc.ie

