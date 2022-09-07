102 houses and apartments proposed for Offaly town

A large scale residential development is being proposed for a site on the Daingean Road, (L2025) Cappincur area of Tullamore.

Daingean Road Residential Limited, have given notice that they intend to apply to build 102 dwellings in a mix of houses, duplexes, and apartments.

A total of 62 houses, are proposed in detached, semi-detached and terraced format. These will be all two storey in height and rang in size from two to four bedroom.

The remaining 40 will comprise of a mix of departments and duplexes, which will be accommodated in 4 separate three-storey buildings located in the northern and western part of the site .

The apartment and duplexes will range in size from one bedroom to three bedrooms with balconies provided at upper floor level.

A crèche also forms part of the plan. The crèche will be accommodated in a single-storey building with a gross floor area of c382 sq. m with associated outdoor amenity and play areas.

173 car parking spaces will be provide in addition to bicycle stands

A new vehicular access to the site is proposed off the Daingean Road and a section of new footpath and cycle path along the site frontage approximately 300m to tie in with the existing pedestrian and cycle infrastructure will be provided.

The proposed development also includes the provision of a new wastewater pumping station in the central part of the site and the construction of a new surface water and waste water infrastructure along a section of Daingean Road.

An ESB sub-station, under-grounding of ESB power-lines and the repositioning of a 38KV pylon within the site is also proposed.

In August Offaly County Council granted planning approval for elevational changes and minor alterations to a previously permitted housing development proposed at an address at Daingean Road, Puttaghaun, Tullamore.

That particular scheme consists of 20 houses made up of 12 two storey dormer semi-detached houses, one detached two storey dormer house and 7 terraced two storey dormer houses. Spa Road Homes Limited is the company behind this development.