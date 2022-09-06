Search

06 Sept 2022

Sensational points haul in Leaving Cert for Offaly student

Cara Greville from Ballycumber, is hoping to study medicine at UCD. She worked hard and got a massive 613 points in her Leaving Cert

Camilla McLoughlin

06 Sept 2022 1:15 PM

BALLYCUMBER student Cara Greville is ''over the moon'' this week having secured a sensational 613 points in her Leaving Cert exam.

Cara, who attended Moate Community School, got 6H1s and 1H2. She is now hoping to study medicine at UCD. She has more than enough points for the 6 year course, however, she will have to wait until 2pm this Thursday September 7, to find out if she has secured a place.

Cara has also applied to the Royal College of Surgeons and the University of Galway.

But UCD is her first choice. '' There are only 90 places and I heard last year there was a lottery,'' she said.

This is a big worry for Cara, as having worked so hard in school and earned the points it may now be down to a lottery, which she said would be ''heartbreaking'' for her.

Her second choice is Law which also interests her but it's medicine that attracts her most.

When it comes to accommodation Cara is not too worried she is hoping for campus accommodation at UCD but says if she didn't get it she wouldn't have an issue commuting.

''It's not ideal but I wouldn't mind,'' said Cara.

Cara has always had an interest in health and fitness and so medicine was something that gripped her. ''I hadn't said it to anyone as I wasn't sure if I would be able to get the points, people tend to make judgements,'' said a wise Cara.

It was in the last two years that Cara really became determined to pursue medicine and she worked extremely hard to get the points. She had to contend with online classes during covid which she found difficult as she said it was hard to stay focused. ''Then we didn't know what was happening with the Leaving Cert. I think that was the hardest part, so it was quite frustrating even when back in school,'' she said.

Cara got there in the end. So now the long wait begins for her and thousands of others around the country until 2pm on Thursday when all will be revealed. Fingers crossed for Cara and all the other students who will have a few sleepless nights until then.

