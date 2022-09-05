Photo exhibition to celebrate the members of Offaly Down Syndrome Association

To celebrate World Down Syndrome Awareness Month this October, and to promote the Down Syndrome community in County Offaly, Offaly Down Syndrome Association is teaming up with PPAI Press Photographer of The Year 2021 and 2022 James Crombie to exhibit over 40 close-up and thought-provoking portraits of its members in the “ThreeTwenrtyOne” photo exhibition.

These portraits will highlight members from the ages of 12 months old to 54 years of age, and will show that Down Syndrome is not just a syndrome, but one extra chromosome that makes these amazing people the same as you and me.

The exhibition will be on show from Tuesday, October 4 in Tullamore Library until October 7, then will visit Birr Library from 11th until the 14th, a digital exhibition in Edenderry Library and Clara Library from 18th till 21st , and digitally in Banagher Library from 25 h till the 28th October. The exhibition will also be on show in The Tullamore Court Hotel for one week from the 18th October and then at the Bridge Centre Tullamore from Monday 24th through till Monday 31st October.

“This is a project that we have been wanting to do for quite some time”, said Robbie Donnelly, Chairman of Offaly Down Syndrome Association.

“We are blessed to have James Crombie, the PPAI Press Photographer of The Year for 2021 & 2022,so it made complete sense to promote our message and our membersthrough a photography exhibition.”

James Crombie added: “It’s about showing the world that a person with Down syndrome is so much more than one extra chromosome. With nurturing, direction and a little bit of empathy, we can all help each and every person with Down Syndrome to live an independent life by giving them the opportunity to have a career, a social life and a purpose for living.”

Offaly Down Syndrome Association is a branch of Down Syndrome Ireland whom advocates for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of individuals with Down Syndrome. They are dedicated to being the primary source of information and support to people with Down Syndrome, their families and the professional community, working towards an improved quality of life for our members along with a respect and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome as valued members of society.

This exhibition has been made possible with funding and support by Inpho Sports Photography, Offaly County Council, LOETB, Hugo Loonam Motors, K Buggy Coaches, and Jeff Harvey at Stone Wall Studios.