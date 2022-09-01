Search

01 Sept 2022

New study on architecture and historic features in two Offaly towns

New study on architecture and historic features in two Offaly towns

Offaly County Council has started a survey of the buildings on Castle Street and Market Square in Birr and High Street and O’Connor Square in Tullamore

Camilla McLoughlin

01 Sept 2022 11:22 AM

The Heritage Office of Offaly County Council is currently undertaking an exciting new study of the architecture and historic features and stories of streetscapes in Offaly.

Senior Executive Officer Jean Ryan said, ''We have started a survey of the buildings on High Street and O’Connor Square in Tullamore and Market Square and Castle Street in Birr.

The aim is to collect information about buildings and their uses in order to inform planning and funding applications.

Offaly History will be doing an historical profile of each property'' said Ms Ryan.

According to Offaly History, Castle Street in Birr, ''comprises a mix of about thirty commercial and residential properties close to the Camcor river to the south, Main Street and the old parish church to the north, and to the west Birr Castle. On the east at the Market Place or Market Square it opened into Main Street, Bridge Street and from the 1880s into the new Brendan Street.''

In relation to O'Connor Square and High Street in Tullamore, Offaly History say: ''On the western side of the market place (not called Charleville Square until after 1800) and further up High Street houses were erected from at least 1713. Unfortunately it is difficult to pinpoint their location. In both High Street and O’Connor Square the best houses were erected in the 1740s and 1750s. About ten of these survive.''

