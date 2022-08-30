€100,000 announced for Streetscape Enhancement works in Offaly town

The town of Clara is to benefit from €100,000 for Streetscape Enhancement works.

The announcement was made by Minister Heather Humphries today August 30, who granted funding of €2.6 million for 26 towns in total.

The Minister has encouraged businesses and property owners to become involved and to avail of the funding.

The Minister said:

“We all take pride in our rural towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible. That’s exactly what Streetscapes is all about. I want as many businesses and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding.''

''You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours. Perhaps you want to cover your windowsills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture, canopies for your customers to enjoy. Or maybe you have an even bolder idea. This time round, I’m encouraging neighbouring businesses to submit a joint application to their local authority if they have a more ambitious proposal. For example, under the first tranche of funding, some businesses transformed their facades with attractive murals – that’s one way to make your town stand out,” she said.

The grant will be administered by Offaly local authority.

Minister Pippa Hackett has also welcomed the announcement. She said “In December last, Clara received €100,000 to develop its own unique master plan. This further funding is another example of the continued investment in towns and villages across the country.

Schemes like this one and the Town Centres First and Croí Conaithe Policies are all measures, brought in by this Government, to make our towns and villages more vibrant and ultimately bring people back to them. I’m delighted at this continued investment in Clara” concluded the Minister.