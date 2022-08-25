Tenders sought for 9 social houses in Offaly town

Offaly County Council is seeking tenders for the construction of 9 social houses in Daingean
OFFALY County Council is seeking tenders for the construction of 9 social houses on the Circular Road in Daingean.
The project consists of one single storey, three bedroom house with a total area 96.33m2,
6 semi detached (or end of terrace) two storey, 3 bedroom houses each with an area of 102.19 m2 and
2 two-storey, three bedroom terraced houses each with a total area of 102.19 m2.
The overall floor area of the 9 houses is 914 m2 m.
The construction of associated site works and external works including underground drainage, culvert, attenuation tanks as well as the installation of site services and landscaping works will also take place
Those tendering to carry out the work will have to have their applications in by September 12, 2022.
