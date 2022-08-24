Certificates presented to Offaly waterway champions

Graduates of a recent Water Biodiversity training programme presented by Offaly Local Development Company and the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) were presented with their certificates at a special graduation ceremony and Action Plan launch.

The presentations to the waterway 'champions' was made by Minister of State for Biodiversity and Land Reform, Senator Pippa Hackett.

Thanking the participants for their commitment to making a difference for biodiversity, Minister Hackett, spoke of the importance of community involvement in creating positive change, before presenting participants with their certificates at a special event in the Mucklagh Community Centre.

As part of the training delivered by Cork Nature Network on behalf of Offaly Local Development Company and LAWPRO, the participants developed four Local Action Plans to improve and protect the biodiversity and health of their local waterways, Tullamore River, Brosna, Camcor and Silver River, over the next 5 years.

Tara O’Donoghue, Project Manager with Cork Nature Network, commented, “The value of training programmes like this one lies in the empowerment of individuals and community groups to take action on the ground by providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to make positive change. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the participants for their time and enthusiasm.”

Basil Mannion, Community Water Officer with LAWPRO, congratulated participants on their achievements, saying, “The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) are delighted to have collaborated with the Offaly Local Development in rolling out this Water Biodiversity Training Programme for Communities across County Offaly. The excellent training content provided by CNN and the energetic participation of the Community groups in Offaly will help to ensure sustainable improvements in the quality of our biodiversity & natural waters in Offaly into the future.”

Eight participants from Co. Offaly presented their local action plans and received training certificates at the event. The actions outlined in the Water Biodiversity Action Plans target sections of the Tullamore river, the Brosna, the Silver and the Camcor.