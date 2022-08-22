170 people avail of 4 hour pop up Covid vaccine clinic in Offaly

170 people availed of the pop up vaccination centre in the Primary Care centre in Tullamore yesterday Sunday August 21.

The centre opened at 12 noon and continued until 4pm.

The clinic was for those over the age of 12. Dose 1, Dose 2, vaccinations were given to those eligible and meeting the criteria and those identified for Booster 1 & 2 vaccinations.

The vaccine on offer was the Pfizer vaccine.

The aim was to maximise vaccine uptake in those who had not yet availed of, or, require Covid 19 vaccination/booster.

Paula Phelan,Operations Manager Community Vaccination Centre, which provided the clinic, said: “Our aim is to provide an accessible site for any persons 12 years and older who have not yet received a vaccination/booster/second vaccination to attend our pop-up clinic to avail of a vaccine. We have made great progress with our community vaccination programme throughout Midlands Louth Meath CHO and we want to build on these gains and ensure as many people as possible avail of the vaccine.”

Des O ‘Flynn, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath CHO, said: ''Vaccines are working and helping to prevent severe illness across Ireland. Therefore, it is important that people receive their booster/second COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can. That way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our wider community. We would encourage eligible people to avail of the opportunity to take up a vaccination at the pp-up clinic in Tullamore.''

It is expected there will be further pop up clinics in the coming weeks, but no date has been set for those.