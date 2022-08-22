Search

22 Aug 2022

Big reward offered for return of beloved family dog in Offaly

Family offer €1,000 reward for return of beloved dog

Have you seen this beautiful dog missing since August 18 from Clonygowan area of Offaly?

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

22 Aug 2022 1:26 PM

Has anyone seen this beautiful dog? Answering to the name Skye, she got out of her pen in the Cloneygowan area on Thursday August 18 at 4.30pm and the family are offering a big reward for her safe return.

The last confirmed sighting was in Coolravin Lane running through the fields towards Tullamore on August 18. 

There were also reports of a black dog on the N80 and then around Pallas, however, this was not Skye and the dog in question has since been returned to its owners. 

The family also received reports that a black dog was running on the Tullamore Road at the Edenderry turn, heading towards Geashill at 5pm on Sunday August 21. However, there was no sign by the time the owners got there.

The family, who are new to the area, are offering €1,000 reward for their dog’s return. No questions asked they say. 

They are desperate for information on their pet. ''She may be hungry at this stage but still nervous. If you do see her please approach her'' they ask.

 Please contact Charlotte on 085 27019271

Martin 085 8139547

Sandra 086 0810880

'' We really appreciate all the help the community and surrounding areas have provided so far,'' said Charlotte.

