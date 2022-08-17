Unveiling of commemorative stonework in historic Offaly estate

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Collinstown housing estate on the New Road, Clara
The houses which were completed in 1922 were originally built for returning British Army service men and their families after World War 1.
Following the death of General Michael Collins on August 22, 1922 it was decided by the new Free State officials to name the Estate in his honour as Collinstown.
To mark the 100th Anniversary of the opening of the estate a new commemorative stonework has been commissioned for the entrance to the road and will be unveiled on Sunday the 2 August 21 at 3pm.
Music will be provided by Clara Town Band and light refreshments will be served afterwards.
All are welcome to attend.
