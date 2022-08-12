Fond memories of Offaly residential estate featured in new booklet

Sub-committee members, Andy Cunningham, Joe Rock, Bertie McMahon. Cathaoirleach of OCC and Chairperson of The Green Cllr Frank Moran, Eamonn Cunningham, Mark Purcell & Des Dunne
The Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council and Chairperson of The Green Residents Association, Councillor Frank Moran said he was delighted to launch a booklet on The Green.
The event took place in the Clara Family Resource Centre.
Cllr Moran thanked all who attended on the night and expressed his gratitude to the sub-committee for all their hard work in ''collecting and collaborating this wonderful booklet with many treasured photographs.''
He also thanked all the sponsors and in particular Tullamore Municipal District for their continued support through their Community Grants Scheme.
Secretary Margaret English stated, ''I hope you enjoy this booklet and the fond memories shared whilst turning through the pages.''
In Margaret's address within the booklet she wrote;
''I also acknowledge all those who have passed throughout the years and they will always be in our prayers.''
Also featured within the booklet is a summary of the Green in the olden days by Andy Cunningham and Bertie McMahon.
Fond memories by Ray McCormack and a poem on “The Green Houses” by Joe Geoghegan.
IRELAND WEATHER: Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts as Met Eireann pinpoints when heat wave will end
Then St Rynagh's captain Sean Dolan receiving the IFC cup from County Board chairman Michael Duignan just two years ago.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.