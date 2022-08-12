Equine section take entries on show day for first time ever

The Equine section of Tullamore Show has decided for the first time ever to take entries on show day.

The classes consist of Non thoroughbred Young Stock and Mare and Foal and 6 classes for the Irish Draught and a further 6 in Connemara.

The highlight is the Glenwood Gold Medal Breeders Challenge which boasts a 1st prize of €250. This year there is a new class “introduction to working hunter this will be judged as an equitation class open to horses and ponies. It aims to invite 70-80cms for anyone who wants to try the working hunters. T

his year the TIHA have come on board to offer a rug and €75 bonus to the highest placed traditionally bred horse in the open working hunter.

There are also classes for Clydesdale and Miniatures. The ever-popular family pony section always proves to be a great favourite with the highlight being the Best Pony and Rider in fancy dress. This is where all the mums, dads, grannies, and grandads cheer on their budding young riders of the future.

The most elegant and graceful of all is the Classical Ladies Side Saddle. So, if you want to have your name in the catalogue closing dates for entries are postal 1st July and online entries 6th July. Don’t forget entries can be made on the day up to 12 o’clock. Late entries fees will incur an additional €5 surcharge. Keep a close eye on the website for class start times. The competitive equestrian element of the Show will have a very full showing programme

A ‘trade town’ of 100’s shops, displays and exhibits will cover all your needs and interests. From the farming enthusiast to the animal lover and the fashion follower to the competitive counterpart, although it sounds like a cliché, there really is something for everyone at this year’s show. Trade stands cover over 80 acres and include farm machinery, agricultural and industrial supplies, garden, home and leisure, food, crafts, tourism and travel, fashion, gadgets, and gismos, not to mention new products to the market with plenty of surprises. Your day will be a non-stop adventure.

With over 60,000 people expected to attend, all roads will lead to Tullamore as people travel from Ireland and abroad, to soak up all the atmosphere, with competitions, exhibitions, music, fashion and entertainment on offer at the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show. This country living showcase captures the finest elements of Irish life from traditional practices to modern displays of farming.

The entertainment sector of the show has numerous attractions on the band stand with the Garda Band performing at the opening ceremony. This year we are supporting local with our very own Olivia Douglas and band among many other musical attractions.

New to the show this year will be the Odlums Pavilion with Chef Adrian Maguire and the queen of baking Catherine Leyden giving cooking demonstrations throughout the day.

Tickets are on sale now www.tullamoreshow.com online for €20 or on the day for €25. Why not skip the Q and scan it through? Tullamore Show really is a great family day out with free entry for children under 12.