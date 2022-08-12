Visit Offaly area that is ''rich in history and good for the soul''

Lemanaghan Bog Heritage and Conservation Group have issued an invitation to people to visit the area on Sunday August 14 to mark National Heritage Week.

Leamanaghan Monastic Site is listed in the Discover Ireland website as an interesting place to visit and describes it as occupying a peaceful setting that is ''rich in history and good for the soul.''

The area also has a pilgrim path which is devoted to St Manchan and is the location of a holy well.

Diarmait, King of Ireland, granted this site to the monks of Clonmacnoise, after they reputedly prayed for his victory in battle.

Soon afterwards, St Manchan who was a respected scholar, left Clonmacnoise and arrived in the area where he founded a monastery at Tuaim nEirc, described as ''an island of dry land surrounded by bogs.''

Manchan contracted the yellow plague of 664 and died. Thereafter the area has been known as ''Lemanaghan, the grey lands of Managhan.'' During the 12th century the monastery flourished and it was during this time that the church was built along with a shrine to St Manchan.

According to Discover Ireland ''The war torn 13th century took its toll on the church. However, its fortunes revived in the 15th century, when it was patronised by the MacCoghlans, a ruling Gaelic family. For the next 200 years, the church became embroiled in the politics of this family and was sometimes a target of its enemies. During the rebellion of 1641, the church was damaged. By 1682, the church was no longer used as a place of worship. However the holy well and tree continue to be a site of pilgrimage and prayer. The feast day of St Manchan is celebrated on 24th January each year and St Manchan's Shrine is still venerated at the Catholic church in Boher.The site is open all year and admission is free.''

A series of wooden roads, or toghers, have been uncovered during peat works, these were often used by pilgrims and other travellers.

As part of the heritage week event, local community members will share with you the rich history and folklore of the area. Presentation and tour will start at 6.30 pm after the annual blessing of the graves in Lemanaghan graveyard. Mass at 6 pm for anyone wishing to attend.

National Heritage week runs from tomorrow Saturday August 13 to 21 with over 40 events taking place across Offaly.



